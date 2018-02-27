Empire Life announces dividends

KINGSTON, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) (TSX:EML) today declared the following cash dividends:



Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of Dividend Common Shares March 12, 2018 April 3, 2018 $10.151501 Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1 (TSX:EML) March 19, 2018 April 17, 2018 $0.359375 Non-Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 March 19, 2018 April 17, 2018 $0.30625

Empire Life advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products to Canadians. Our mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of December 31, 2017 Empire Life had total assets under management of $17.6 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

Contact:

Laurie Swinton

Director, Communication Services

613 548-1890, ext. 3374

laurie.swinton@empire.ca

www.empire.ca