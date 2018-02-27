Mattersight to Present at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattersight Corporation (NASDAQ:MATR), the pioneer in personality-based software applications, today announced that the Company will attend the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 11-13, 2018 at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California.



David Gustafson, Chief Operating Officer, and Dave Mullen, Chief Financial Officer, will present on March 12, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. PT and host one-on-one meetings with interested investors during the conference. For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact a ROTH representative.

About Mattersight

Mattersight unleashes the power of personality to improve every interaction with every customer every time. With tools to learn, analyze, and predict customer behavior based on customer conversations, Mattersight helps brands create chemistry with their customers through shorter, more satisfying conversations that increase loyalty. To learn how Mattersight can help you click better with your customers visit www.mattersight.com.

Contact

David Mullen

Chief Financial Officer

312.954.7380

dave.mullen@mattersight.com ﻿