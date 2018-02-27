Misonix to Present at the 13th Annual Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference on March 6

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) ("Misonix" or the "Company"), a provider of minimally invasive therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices that enhance clinical outcomes, today announced that it will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference held at the Sheraton hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana on Tuesday, March 6, 2018. Misonix President and Chief Executive Officer, Stavros Vizirgianakis, will be making a company presentation at 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET) that day and will be available to meet with institutional investors in one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



The Misonix investor presentation is available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at www.misonix.com. If you have questions about Misonix or are interested in conducting a conference call or meeting with management, please contact the Company's investor relations firm, JCIR, at (212) 835-8500 or via email at mson@jcir.com.

About Misonix, Inc.

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) designs, develops, manufactures and markets ultrasonic medical devices for the precise removal of hard and soft tissue, including bone removal, wound debridement and ultrasonic aspiration. Misonix is focused on leveraging its proprietary ultrasonic technology to become the standard of care in operating rooms and clinics around the world. Misonix's proprietary ultrasonic medical devices are used in a growing number of medical procedures, including spine surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and other surgical and medical applications. At Misonix, Better Matters to us. That is why throughout the Company's 59-year history, Misonix has maintained its commitment to medical technology innovation and the development of ultrasonic surgical products that radically improve patient outcomes. Additional information is available on the Company's web site at www.misonix.com.

