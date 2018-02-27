Mansfield-Martin Exploration Mining, Inc. Appoints New Director

Company to Joint Venture for Development/Production Funds on $55 Million Precious Metal Recover

Tombstone, AZ, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Mansfield-Martin Exploration Mining, Inc. (OTC PINK: MCPI) announced today the appointment of William B. Zipf, Jr. as a director and President of its Environmental Reclamation and Recovery, Inc. subsidiary, effective immediately. Mr. Zipf will also join Mansfield-Martin's board effective March 1, 2018. Among other responsibilities, Mr. Zipf will manage ERR's strategic planning, with an emphasis on commercial application of developing remediation technologies for tailings, mine waste and ground water.

Mr. Zipf is a principal of WBZ Energy LLC, a Delaware-based Energy Conservation Consultant in the Engineering, Accounting, Research and Management Services sector. He has over twenty years of experience in the energy industry, including natural gas transportation, coal, carbon credits, power generation and oil refining, with a background in private equity, clean coal and biomass technology and operation of a FERC-regulated gas pipeline. Mr. Zipf maintains a Professional Engineer's license in mechanical engineering (MN) and is certified as a Financial Risk Manager by GARP. He holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Texas A & M University and an MBA from The University of Minnesota.

Mansfield-Martin anticipates expansion of ERR's business beyond remediation work on its properties during 2018, and that, as a stand-alone service provider, it may be in shareholders' best interests to spin-off its operations at some point. Industry sources estimate the North American market for remediation technologies will grow from nearly $33.3 billion in 2017 to $38.0 billion in 2022, and that the global market will grow to over $82.6 billion during this same period.

About Mansfield-Martin Exploration Mining, Inc.

Mansfield-Martin Exploration Mining, Inc. is principally engaged in a variety of mining activities on owned and claimed property in Arizona's Tombstone Mining District and in Idaho, both in historically prolific silver and gold production areas. Mansfield-Martin is an SEC-Reporting company, and has approximately 359 million shares issued and outstanding and over 2000 shareholders. Additional information can be found at www.mansfieldmartin.com or in its SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=Mansfield-martin&owner=exclude&action=getcompany.

