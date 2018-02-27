Hunt Mining Corp. Exhibits at the 2018 PDAC in Toronto

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt Mining Corp. ("Hunt" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:HMX) (OTC:HMXZF) is exhibiting at the 2018 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) International Conference Sunday, March 4th through Wednesday, March 8th.



Members of Hunt Mining's management team, including COO Leon Hardy; Danilo Silva, Country Manager – Argentina; and Director of Mining, Klaus Triebel will be at Booth 2823 and extend an invitation to stakeholders and other interested parties to visit and learn more about the Corporation's production activities at the Martha Project and upcoming development of the Corporation's flagship project, La Josefina.

The 2018 Investor Exchange at PDAC is being held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building. The hours are 10a – 5p Sunday, Monday and Tuesday & Wednesday from 9a – 12 noon.

About Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006. During that time, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha property, which includes the Martha Project, also located in the Santa Cruz Province of Argentina. This, and additional information can be viewed at www.huntmining.com.

For more information contact:

Dean Stuart

Investor Relations

T: (403) 617-7609

E: dean@boardmarker.net

Bob Little

Chief Administration Officer

T: (509) 290-5659

E: blittle@huntmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The Corporation has provided the forward- looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Corporation's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approval. The actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Corporation will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Ongoing production at the Martha Project is being undertaken without established mineral resources or reserves and the Corporation has not established the economic viability of the operations on the Martha Project. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and economic risks of failure associated with these production activities.