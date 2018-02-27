uniQure to Participate in Multiple Conferences in March

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), a leader in human gene therapy, today announced that it will be featured in multiple presentations at upcoming medical, scientific and investor conferences during March.



ISBiotech 8 th Spring Meeting, March 3 – 5, 2018 at the Hilton Norfolk the Main in Norfolk, VA



Jacek Lubelski, Ph.D., director of vector & process development, will be presenting on Baculovirus Expression Technology, on Wednesday, March 7 th at 11:15 a.m. ET.



Thrombosis and Hemostasis Societies of North America (THSNA) Biennial Meeting, March 8 – 10, 2018 at the Marriott Marquis in San Diego, CA



Eileen Sawyer, Ph.D., director of global medical affairs, will be presenting "Endogenous FIX Expression and Reduced Annual Bleed Rate Following AMT-060 (AAV-hFIX) in Adults With Severe or Moderate-Severe Hemophilia B: Interim Results up to 2 Years from a Phase I/II Dose-Escalation Study" on Friday, March 9th at 10:30 a.m. PT.



BIO-Europe Spring, March 12 – 14, 2018 at the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam, the Netherlands



Sander van Deventer, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer and general manager, Amsterdam, will be participating in a panel discussion titled, "New Advances in Gene Therapy: Next Generation Technologies" on Tuesday, March 13 th at 2:00 p.m. CET.



38 th Annual Cowen & Co. Global Healthcare Conference, March 12 -14, 2018 at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA



Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will be presenting a corporate update on Wednesday, March 14 th at 8:40 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed by the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event. In addition, company management will be hosting meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference.



Spring Symposium of the Netherlands Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (NVGCT), March 15 -16, 2018 at Congrescentrum De Werelt in Lunteren, the Netherlands



Dr. van Deventer will be presenting on uniQure's approach in gene therapy on Thursday, March 15 th at 3:00 p.m. CET.



Barclays Global Healthcare Conference, March 13 – 15, 2018 at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami, FL



Steve Zelenkofske, D.O., chief medical officer, will be presenting a corporate overview on Thursday, March 15 th at 2:05 p.m. ET, followed by a fireside chat. The live webcast can be accessed by the link displayed in the Investor section of the uniQure website. The webcast replay will be available for at least 72 hours following the live event. In addition, company management will be hosting meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.



About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and cardiovascular diseases.

uniQure Contacts

For Investors:

Maria E. Cantor

Direct: 339-970-7536

Mobile: 617-680-9452

m.cantor@uniQure.com

Eva M. Mulder

Direct: +31 20 240 6103

Mobile: +31 6 52 33 15 79

e.mulder@uniQure.com

For Media:

Tom Malone

Direct: 339-970-7558

Mobile: 339-223-8541

t.malone@uniQure.com



