AppSwarm Announces the Addition of Axis Game Factory CEO and Industry Veteran Tammy McDonald to its Team

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppSwarm, Inc. (OTC:SWRM) a technology company specializing in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps, is pleased to announce Axis Game Factory CEO (https://www.axisgamefactory.com) Tammy McDonald to head up its MediaPlay division.

Expertise

Tammy brings a myriad of benefits to the table for AppSwarm. She is an accomplished senior level executive with a 22+ year track record of successful strategic and tactical leadership within the video game software, 3D animation/cinematic, and digital media and entertainment industry. She is particularly skilled in managing multiple high-profile projects, diverse team structures and technical pipelines simultaneously to achieve maximum results. With tactical leadership, she brings a focused and effective approach to planning and financial acumen. She also has extensive expertise representing game software, original and AAA brands and working with stakeholders across sales, marketing, licensing, retail and digital distribution/sales, self-publishing as well as first and third-party console providers. Her experience in conducting due-diligence of studios for acquisition, project financing, work-for-hire and agency representation analysis makes her a natural fit for the evolution and growth of AppSwarm.

Recently, Tammy was responsible for bringing AppSwarm our latest project with DCX to build and develop a working digital exchange and wallet system for Dynamic Coin Exchange, Corp. ("DCX") under a licensing agreement. In addition, AppSwarm will receive on-going revenue sharing of all transactions made on the DC Exchange and Wallet Platform, to be paid on a bi-monthly basis.



Dynamic Coin (DMC) is the next generation digital currency platform, utilizing tokenized assets for transactional purposes, enabling instant transfer of value and ownership within an organization's core payments and remittance infrastructure.

Driven by a fully engaged, active algorithm, DMC is an open sourced, decentralized, stable and scalable electronic currency which solves many, if not all, of the design and infrastructure issues faced in current digital platforms. http://dynamiccoinexchange.com/

Tammy's alignment with AppSwarm brings a solid base of clients and strategic relationships, with plans to drive new business with multiple large-scale projects to the company, which we look forward to announcing in the near future.

When asked about the new venture, Tammy affirmed, "I am excited to be joining the AppSwarm team and see a genuine strategic alliance between us. Expanding my company's access to the depth of mobile technology and systems AppSwarm has created brings endless possibilities to the table and I look forward to growing the business and providing full-service solutions to our clients."

Career Milestones

Established multi-million-dollar game and animation studio, P&L management, strategic planning, business development, secured and executed first and third-party game and animation development deals.

Co-created Original IP for international 3D animated television series on Nickelodeon, developed 26 ½ hour episodes and executed production between US & China studios.

Launched Game Creation Software Studio, Axis Game Factory, executed nine products, sold through over 1.7M units

Successfully delivered 150+ projects for multi-sku video & computer games, cinematics, animated TV series, social gaming platforms, mobile, music videos, the development and distribution of commercial art tools for professional video game development

Closed over $100M in development funds throughout career for games, animation and entertainment

Entrusted with global and iconic brands to include: Star Wars, EverQuest, BioShock, Sonic, NeoPets, EA Sports, MechWarrior, Diablo, Jet Moto, Twisted Metal, Medal of Honor, Phineas & Ferb, Epic Mickey, Little Big Planet, X-Men, Tron, Iron Man, Disney Princess, Rocket Power, Soldier of Fortune, Teck Deck, Goosebumps, World Series of Poker amongst others.

