Former Pussycat Dolls Lead Singer Nicole Scherzinger Joins the Domopalooza 2018 Entertainment Lineup

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Domo® announced that accomplished singer, dancer and television personality Nicole Scherzinger will perform at the Domopalooza® After Hours. The talented Grammy-nominated Scherzinger has scored #1 singles on both sides of the Atlantic, selling 16 million records as a solo artist and 54 million albums as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls. The US and UK X Factor judge is an Ambassador for UNICEF and the Special Olympics.



Scherzinger joins an exciting After Hours lineup, which includes GRAMMY®-winning global music superstar Pitbull. Domo also recently announced several inspiring keynotes speakers including former NBA coach, mentor and author Phil Jackson and Roc Nation's co-founder and CEO Jay Brown. More mainstage speakers and entertainment will be announced soon.

In its fourth year, Domopalooza is designed to educate, inform and inspire Domo's fast-growing community of users from some of the world's most progressive organizations and most recognizable brands.

Domopalooza will be held March 13 – 16, 2018, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. From keynote presentations to dozens of breakout sessions, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry experts and fellow customers. They'll gain new insights on how to leverage Domo, and learn how all employees – from the CEO to front line workers – can use Domo to connect to the right data and people, and inspire a more engaged and successful organization.

