Casa Systems To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA), a provider of software-centric solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed and virtualized architectures for cable, fixed telecom and wireless networks, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2017 results on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Casa Systems will host a conference call to discuss its results at 5 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. A live audio webcast of Casa Systems' fourth quarter and full year results discussion will be accessible on the company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.casa-systems.com. To participate in the conference call, please dial 877-407-4019 (domestic) and 201-689-8337 (international). Callers should ask to be joined to the Casa Systems call. An archived version of the company's webcast will also be available on Casa Systems' website for 90 days after the event.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) provides software solutions that enable cable, wireless and wireline broadband providers to meet the growing demand for gigabit bandwidth and services. We provide a suite of software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. In addition, we offer solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom and wireless networks. Our solutions are commercially deployed in over 75 countries serving more than 450 customers, including regional broadband service providers as well as some of the world's largest Tier 1 broadband service providers.

