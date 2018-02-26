Home BancShares, Inc. to Present at the Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

CONWAY, Ark., Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, announced that it would participate as a presenter at the Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference held in Orlando, Florida, March 5-7, 2018.



Home BancShares, Inc. will present at 7:40 a.m. CT (8:40 ET), on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. The conference presentation can be accessed through the Company's website, www.homebancshares.com, under Investor Relations. A replay of the presentation will be available for 7 days following the live presentation.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company's common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "HOMB."



This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions and changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect Home BancShares, Inc.'s financial results is included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 28, 2017.

