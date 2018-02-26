Carepoynt to be Featured in Innovation Live Showcase at HIMSS 2018

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carepoynt–a first-of-its-kind health- and wellness-focused rewards program, platform and network designed to put consumers at the center of their own healthcare experience—is pleased to announce its attendance at the upcoming 2018 Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society Annual Conference & Exhibition (HIMSS18), taking place from March 5-9 at the Venetian-Palazzo Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas, Nev. Over 40,000 attendees, including health IT professionals, clinicians, executives and vendors, will have the opportunity to engage with Carepoynt leaders and see first-hand how convenient, digital solutions are revolutionizing the way our society maintains personal health and wellbeing. As a featured startup at HIMSS' Innovation Live showcase, Carepoynt announces its expansion within the Las Vegas area, a growing hub of smart initiatives and cutting-edge advancements spanning health, wellness, medicine, education and beyond.



"We could not be more thrilled to attend this year's HIMSS conference in our hometown of Las Vegas and share our technological solutions with so many enthusiastic colleagues in business, health and digital," said Carepoynt CEO and founder, Tim Stanley. "Our mission to encourage healthier living – and spreading the word through our respected peers – is a vital step towards positive change in our country."

During the event, which is known for offering exceptional education seminars, world-class speakers, and cutting-edge health IT products, Carepoynt's representatives can be found at the Innovation Live booth. With eye-opening demos, the team will highlight effective, real-world use cases of Carepoynt's flagship platform, Rewardsware for Healthcare, designed to enhance the quality of life through the efficiency of real-time, smart technology.

Developed in response to the costly, chaotic and uncoordinated healthcare ecosystem, Carepoynt is a compelling consumer-centric program, accessible through any smart device, laptop or PC, and built around a multi-channel, cloud-based platform where members can connect, align, engage and be rewarded for healthy choices within a trusted network of health-focused providers, payers, employers and strategic partners. After an incredibly productive 2017, the positive lifestyle-focused startup will not only be attending the event in Las Vegas, but is setting up its second office in the area. Considering the fairly recent developments of the Innovation District in downtown Las Vegas, the launch of the UNLV School of Medicine, and the accompanying evolution of the surrounding Las Vegas Medical District, there are multiple factors that led to Carepoynt's decision to re-invest in one of America's fastest-growing cities.

"Las Vegas is home and where Carepoynt was founded," added Stanley. "But, more importantly, it is a market ready for a solution like Carepoynt. With large, evolving populations of health-conscious consumers and employees looking for more rewarding healthcare and wellness solutions and quality of life, Carepoynt fits the rise in both online and locally accessible consumer-driven health and wellness trends, including fitness centers, spas and healthy dining options. At HIMSS18, audiences will see why our expansion within Las Vegas can help support the community and influence this positive shift even further."

To attend HMISS18 and get up close with the Carepoynt team, please click here: http://www.himssconference.org/

For more information about Carepoynt, please visit https://www.carepoynt.com/.

