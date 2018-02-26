REMINDER/Media Advisory: Unions, employers and doctors call for pharmacare
BRAMPTON, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress will host a town hall discussion on pharmacare from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27 at the Greenbriar Recreation Centre in Brampton. The event will feature CLC Secretary-Treasurer Marie Clarke Walker on why Canada's unions believe everyone with a health card should have prescription drug coverage. She'll be joined by pharmacare experts, including Canadian Doctors for Medicare Chair, Dr. Danyaal Raza, and Arshed Bhatti of the Ontario Health Coalition.
|What:
|Town hall discussion on pharmacare
|When:
|6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 27
|Where:
|Greenbriar Recreation Centre
|1100 Central Park Dr, Brampton, ON
|Who:
|Marie Clarke Walker, Secretary-Treasurer, Canadian Labour Congress
|Danyaal Raza, Chair, Canadian Doctors for Medicare
|Arshed Bhatti, Ontario Health Coalition
For more information or to arrange an interview in advance of the event, please contact:
Kerry Pither
National Director, CLC Communications
kpither@clc-ctc.ca
613-294-2203