REMINDER/Media Advisory: Unions, employers and doctors call for pharmacare

Globe Newswire  
February 26, 2018 6:00am   Comments
BRAMPTON, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress will host a town hall discussion on pharmacare from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27 at the Greenbriar Recreation Centre in Brampton. The event will feature CLC Secretary-Treasurer Marie Clarke Walker on why Canada's unions believe everyone with a health card should have prescription drug coverage. She'll be joined by pharmacare experts, including Canadian Doctors for Medicare Chair, Dr. Danyaal Raza, and Arshed Bhatti of the Ontario Health Coalition.

       
  What:   Town hall discussion on pharmacare
       
  When:   6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 27
       
  Where:   Greenbriar Recreation Centre
      1100 Central Park Dr, Brampton, ON
       
  Who:   Marie Clarke Walker, Secretary-Treasurer, Canadian Labour Congress
      Danyaal Raza, Chair, Canadian Doctors for Medicare
      Arshed Bhatti, Ontario Health Coalition
       

For more information or to arrange an interview in advance of the event, please contact:

Kerry Pither
National Director, CLC Communications
kpither@clc-ctc.ca
613-294-2203

