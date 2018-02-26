REMINDER/Media Advisory: Unions, employers and doctors call for pharmacare

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress will host a town hall discussion on pharmacare from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27 at the Greenbriar Recreation Centre in Brampton. The event will feature CLC Secretary-Treasurer Marie Clarke Walker on why Canada's unions believe everyone with a health card should have prescription drug coverage. She'll be joined by pharmacare experts, including Canadian Doctors for Medicare Chair, Dr. Danyaal Raza, and Arshed Bhatti of the Ontario Health Coalition.



What: Town hall discussion on pharmacare When: 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 27 Where: Greenbriar Recreation Centre 1100 Central Park Dr, Brampton, ON Who: Marie Clarke Walker, Secretary-Treasurer, Canadian Labour Congress Danyaal Raza, Chair, Canadian Doctors for Medicare Arshed Bhatti, Ontario Health Coalition

For more information or to arrange an interview in advance of the event, please contact:



Kerry Pither

National Director, CLC Communications

kpither@clc-ctc.ca

613-294-2203