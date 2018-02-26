Uniti Group Inc. to Present at the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. ("Uniti") (NASDAQ:UNIT) announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, is scheduled to participate at the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference. The presentation is scheduled for 8:50 AM ET on March 7, 2018 in Hollywood, Florida.



You may access a live webcast of the event on Uniti's website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti's website following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2017, Uniti owns 4.8 million fiber strand miles, 652 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

mark.wallace@uniti.com

Jim Volk, 501-850-0872

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations

jim.volk@uniti.com