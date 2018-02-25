Nokia to bolster home Wi-Fi portfolio with acquisition of Unium

Press Release

Unium expertise and IPR will bring field-proven mesh Wi-Fi technology to enhance Nokia's end-to-end solution for whole-home Wi-Fi

Unium's intelligent mesh technology delivers industry-leading, carrier-grade Wi-Fi performance, coverage and resilience, resulting in an unsurpassed gigabit home experience

Planned purchase of privately held Unium expected to close in Q1 2018

25 February, 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced plans to acquire Unium, a US-based software company that specializes in solving complex wireless networking problems for use in mission-critical and residential Wi-Fi applications.

Unium's software and intelligent mesh wireless technology complements and strengthens Nokia's end-to-end, whole-home Wi-Fi solution and supports Nokia's strategic objective of solving Wi-Fi problems in the home. Unium will bring Nokia field-proven, carrier-grade mesh technology that helps maximize in-home wireless networking speeds and ensures quality of experience across the entire home. Its underlying technology is already tested and used in a number of applications where high availability, performance and resilience is a must.

Unium looks at the network, providing a fast, frustration-free and reliable Wi-Fi experience that simply works. Its Wi-Fi home solution is plug & play and highly intuitive. New devices can easily connect to the Wi-Fi network without degrading connectivity. Fast roaming gives consumers the ability to walk around the home without service interruptions.

Unium's software offers intelligent mesh, band steering, fast roaming and a choice of Wi-Fi or Ethernet backhaul. It measures wireless performance in real time, and dynamically adjusts the network to improve the user's coverage and capacity. Unium's Wi-Fi software learns the specific capabilities and performance of each device (phone, tablet, etc.) so it can optimize each connection and provide a tailored customer experience. The intelligent mesh network enables gigabit-plus capacity throughout the home.

Joining Nokia, Unium merges with a world leader in the connected home space with decades of experience in home networking and home devices, with more than 47 million home gateways installed worldwide. Nokia and Unium are ready to unlock the full potential of the connected home, creating a residential network that understands the people, devices and applications it serves. Together, they can deliver gigabit speeds not only to the home, but also throughout the home.

Federico Guillén, president of Nokia's Fixed Networks business group, said: "We look forward to having the Unium team join us. The home networking market is booming and whole-home Wi-Fi is a key enabler for this. Today's Wi-Fi solutions still have serious issues with sticky clients, interference, coverage gaps and capacity issues. With Unium inside, our Nokia Wi-Fi solution will deliver an unmatched user experience, going beyond what standard mesh Wi-Fi solutions deliver today."

Martha Bejar, CEO at Unium added: "Nokia is a global leader in creating customer-centric solutions and is at the heart of our connected world. The Unium team is excited to join Nokia and drive a unique and innovative customer experience through our intelligent Wi-Fi solution, making every customer-touch better."

A demo of Unium software as part of Nokia's whole-home Wi-Fi demo will be shown at Mobile World Congress 2018 at Nokia stand 3A10 in Hall 3.

Unium was founded in 2002 and is a privately held company located in Seattle, Washington. The planned transaction is expected to close in Q1 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Related links

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, and shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Fixed Networks Communications

Phone : +1.732.312.8476

Email: mark.provost@nokia.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

It should be noted that Nokia and its businesses are exposed to various risks and uncertainties and certain statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding: A) expectations, plans or benefits related to changes in organizational and operational structure; B) expectations regarding restructurings, investments, capital structure optimization efforts, uses of proceeds from transactions, acquisitions and divestments and our ability to achieve the financial and operational targets set in connection with any such restructurings, investments, capital structure optimization efforts, divestments and acquisitions; and C) statements preceded by or including "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "foresee," "sees," "target," "estimate," "designed," "aim," "plans," "intends," "focus," "continue," "project," "should," "is to," "will" or similar expressions. These statements are based on management's best assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. Because they involve risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from the results that we currently expect. Factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: 1) our ability to execute our strategy, sustain or improve the operational and financial performance of our business and correctly identify and successfully pursue business opportunities or growth; 2) general economic and market conditions and other developments in the economies where we operate; 3) our ability to achieve targeted benefits from or successfully achieve the required administrative, legal, regulatory and other conditions and implement planned transactions, as well as the liabilities related thereto; as well as the risk factors specified on pages 67 to 85 of our 2016 annual report on Form 20-F under "Operating and financial review and prospects-Risk factors" and in our other filings or documents furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proven to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.