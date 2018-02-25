Nokia and Facebook work together to expand ecosystem for Fixed Wireless Access over 60 GHz

Press Release

25 February, 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and Facebook are working to accelerate the adoption of 60 GHz fixed wireless access technologies to deliver gigabit services and connect more people, faster. The 60 GHz band allows high-speed broadband connectivity in urban or suburban areas, complementing existing fiber. Nokia will combine its worldwide delivery capabilities and wireless passive optical network (WPON) with Facebook's Terragraph technology to launch global gigabit broadband trials in 2018 with select customers.

Nokia's wireless passive optical network (WPON) technology provides a wireless gigabit drop to the home for broadband access networks. Facebook's Terragraph technology is a 60 GHz, multi-node wireless system that delivers a low-cost solution for high-speed wireless access. Combining WPON with Terragraph's mesh-routing and multi-hop capabilities allows broadband providers to wirelessly deliver gigabit services over wider areas with high reliability and meet growing demands for ultra-broadband access.

Nokia and Facebook will also work together to accelerate IEEE's 802.11ay industry standard, leveraging Nokia's Wireless PON innovation and Terragraph's efficient TDMA scheduling capabilities. The goal is to create a strong platform and ecosystem for introducing 60GHz Terragraph-certified solutions to the marketplace, and deliver gigabit services to more people, sooner.

Nokia last year launched its Wireless PON (WPON) solution, further expanding its fiber-to-the-most-economical-point toolkit. Wireless PON is based on 802.11ad WiGig technology and provides a wireless drop for fiber-to-the-home networks. Access points can be easily mounted on utility poles, street lights or a building facade, and deliver gigabit-per-second speeds to a self-installable WPON Home unit. By using the WPON solution rather than bringing fiber into every home, broadband providers can reduce up-front investment cost and deploy faster.

Julie Kunstler, Principal Analyst, Ovum's Next-gen Infrastructure Practice said: "Nokia and Facebook's collaboration is a perfect example of combining two strong solutions to bring gigabit broadband to more people faster. While fiber is being pushed deeper and deeper, the physical connection to the home or apartment requires additional resources. Combining Nokia's WPON solution with Facebook's Terragraph 60 GHz technology, ensures the future-proofing of bandwidth while meeting competitive time-to-market and cost points."

Yael Maguire, VP of Connectivity, Facebook, said: "Terragraph is designed to help providers deploy fast and reliable connectivity for people in urban areas. Our partnership with Nokia will help advance Terragraph by building a robust, open ecosystem of interoperable commercial solutions based on 60GHz technologies."

Federico Guillén, president of Nokia Fixed Networks, said: "It is definitely exciting when two companies like Nokia and Facebook join their innovation strength to bring new technologies to market. Fixed-wireless access is gaining ground and perfectly complements our multi-technology mix to bring gigabit broadband to more people, sooner."

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, and shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Fixed Networks Communications

Phone : +1.732.312.8476

Email: mark.provost@nokia.com