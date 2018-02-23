Advanced Pain Relief Clinic to Open New Foot, Ankle and Lower Extremity Clinic

KITCHENER, Ontario, Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Pain Relief Clinic of Kitchener-Waterloo, Owen Sound and Port Elgin, Ontario are pleased to announce they will be opening a brand new clinic devoted exclusively to the treatment of the feet, ankles and lower legs. This will effectively expand their reach and ability to specialize in bringing focused treatment to this crucial area of the body. The new Foot and Ankle Clinic is set to open April 1st.

If one had to name the most crucial and potentially vulnerable part of the body, it would likely be the lower extremities – more specifically, the feet and ankles. When it comes to physicality and functioning, few parts of the body do more. The feet, ankles and lower legs support the entire body while walking, exercising and performing a variety of functions.



If the feet and ankles are not strong, they can quickly become the body's weakest link. If the feet and ankles are chronically sore or out of balance, this can cascade upward to the shins, knees and the rest of the legs. It can eventually make its way up to the lower back and spine as well, leading to many additional facets of discomfort.

Fortunately, our type of specialized care and focused therapy can help to heal painful foot and ankle injuries so that these areas can be strong and healthy once again. Treatment of the lower extremities starts with an exam and thorough evaluation. The therapist will determine the root cause of the pain so that a focused course of treatment can be undertaken.



When one element of the body is out of alignment, it can throw the whole system out of balance. The feet and ankles are instrumental to overall balance of the body and optimal functioning in physical movements both major and minor.



Some potential injuries that can affect this area of the body include plantar fasciitis, shin splints, heel spurs, Morton's neuroma, bunions, Achilles tendonitis, tibial edge syndrome, high arches, flat feet, lateral inversion sprain, stress fractures, posterior tibial tendinitis and post-surgical pain and discomfort.



Dr. Moona of Advanced Pain Relief Clinic says, "The feet and ankles are so crucial and foundational to most other aspects of physical functioning, we felt they deserved their own clinic. This will allow us to bring focused treatment and technologies to assist our clients in healing and optimizing this important area of the body."



Advanced Pain Relief Clinic has three locations in Ontario; one in Kitchener-Waterloo, one in Port Elgin, and the other in Owen Sound. To reach the Kitchener-Waterloo location, interested parties can call 519-376-4523. The Owen Sound branch of Advanced Pain Relief Clinic can be reached at 519-376-4523. The Port Elgin location can be reached at 519-376-4523. Additional information about the Ontario pain relief specialists and their new Foot and Ankle Clinic can be accessed at the Advanced Pain Relief Clinic website.

Dr. Moona S. Rahemtulla - kwclinic@advancedpainrelief.ca

