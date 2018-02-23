Almost Family, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results After Market Close on February 26, 2018

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Almost Family, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFAM), a leading provider of home health nursing and personal care services, announced today that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2017 on Monday, February 26, 2018, publishing an earnings release after the market closes.



About Almost Family, Inc.

Almost Family, Inc., founded in 1976, is a leading national provider of home healthcare services, with over 330 branch locations in 26 states, including its joint venture with Community Health Systems, Inc. (CHS) (NYSE:CYH). Almost Family, Inc. and its subsidiaries operate Home Health, Other Home-Based Services and HealthCare Innovations segments.

