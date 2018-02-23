LJMIX SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Involving LJM Funds Management Ltd. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of investors who purchased LJM Preservation and Growth Fund (NASDAQ:LJMIX) offered by LJM Funds Management Ltd. between February 28, 2015 and February 7, 2018 .



Click here to learn about the case: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/ljm-funds-management-ltd?wire=3. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, the Company issued materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LJMIX was not focused on capital preservation and left investors exposed to an unacceptably high risk of catastrophic losses; and (2) LJMIX had not taken appropriate steps to preserve capital in down markets.

If you suffered a loss in LJMIX you have until April 10, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. To obtain additional information, contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com, by telephone at 212.425.1140, or visit http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-c/ljm-funds-management-ltd?wire=3.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com