CDW to Present at the Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW), a leading provider of technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare, announced today that Collin Kebo, senior vice president and chief financial officer will present at the Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference to be held at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 8:40 am ET/7:40 am CT. The presentation will be webcast live on http://investor.cdw.com. An archived copy of the presentation will be available for 7 days on the same website.



About CDW

CDW is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. A Fortune 500 company with multi-national capabilities, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs more than 8,700 coworkers. For the year ended December 31, 2017, the company generated net sales of approximately $15 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Investor Inquiries

Sari Macrie, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

(847) 968-0238

investorrelations@cdw.com

Media Inquiries

Sara Granack

Vice President, Corporate Communications

(847) 419-7411

mediarelations@cdw.com



CDWPR-FI