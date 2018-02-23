La-Z-Boy Declares Quarterly Dividend

MONROE, Mich., Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Directors of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.12 per share. The dividend is payable March 15, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 6, 2018.



Additional Information

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy upholstery segment companies are England and La-Z-Boy. The casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary, and Kincaid. The company-owned retail segment includes 147 of the 350 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores.

The corporation's branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 350 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 532 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company's Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.

