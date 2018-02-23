XNET-Nationally Ranked Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Xunlei Limited - XNET

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) from October 10, 2017 through January 11, 2018, both dates inclusive ("Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Xunlei investors under the federal securities laws.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Xunlei had engaged in unlawful financial activity; (2) OneCoin, Xunlei's blockchain-based product, was a form of disguised Initial Coin Offering; (3) Xunlei was engaged in the promotion of an Initial Miner Offering; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Xunlei's business, operations, and prospects were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 20, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

