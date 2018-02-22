Resource Capital Corp. to Report Operating Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resource Capital Corp. (NYSE:RSO) (the "Company") announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 operating results on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, after the market closes, and it invites investors and other interested parties to listen to its live conference call via telephone or webcast on Thursday, March 8, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 774-2369 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (484) 480-9177 (International) with the passcode 2299299 or from the home page of the Company's website at www.resourcecapitalcorp.com. For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available on the Company's website and telephonically from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on March 8, 2018 until 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 15, 2018 by dialing +1 (855) 859-2056 (U.S. domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (International), passcode 2299299.

Resource Capital Corp. is a real estate investment trust that is primarily focused on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The Company is externally managed by Resource Capital Manager, Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of C-III Capital Partners LLC, a leading commercial real estate investment management and services company engaged in a broad range of activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.resourcecapitalcorp.com or by contacting Investor Relations at IR@resourcecapitalcorp.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "trend," "will," "continue," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "look forward" or other similar words or terms. Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that can affect future results are discussed in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new or changing information or events after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.resourcecapitalcorp.com or contact investor relations at IR@resourcecapitalcorp.com.