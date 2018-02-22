Global Mining Renewable Energy Systems Market Will Reach USD 3,800 million by 2022: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Mining Renewable Energy Systems Market by Source Type (Wind, Biomass, Biofuel, Solar, and Geothermal): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2022".

According to the report, the global mining renewable energy systems market was valued at around USD 2,500 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 3,800 million by 2022. The global mining renewable energy systems market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 7% between 2017 and 2022.

Browse through 13 Tables & 42 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Mining Renewable Energy Systems Market, 2016: Industry Size, Share, and Forecast, 2022".

Market Report Highlights

A considerable amount of fuel is obtained by the renewable energy which helps in saving on the total electricity costs.

Wind and solar energy are approximately 70% less expensive than electricity from diesel, especially in remote areas where transport makes up a large share of the total diesel cost.

Solar module process has fallen by almost 30% in the recent past and wind turbine towers have become taller, which allows for an efficient power generation in many locations where the wind is not strong enough at lower altitudes.

Enhancements in the diesel generators and hybrid controlling units are expected to improve the penetration rate of renewable energy systems.

Hybrid renewable energy systems help to lower the costs, provides greater reliability and energy security, and simplifies logistical issues of refueling diesel.

The solar segment is expected to be the most attractive segment of the global mining renewable energy systems market.

Wind energy accounted for the second largest market share with a value of more than 35% in 2016.

Mining industry contributes approximately 24% to individual Asia Pacific economies.

North America was the third largest market for renewable energy systems in 2016.

According to the analysts and insights shared by industry experts during primary research, the large-scale mining activities in the tropical countries is expected to increase the utilization of the solar energy.

The price of electricity generation through conventional sources such as diesel gensets is normally high which subsequently increases the operational cost of mining. However, renewable energy is a favorable add-on to diesel gensets which comparatively reduces the operational cost of the mining process. Thus, the adoption of mining renewable energy systems is fuelled by the high electricity costs of conventional sources of energy.

The solar segment is expected to be the most attractive segment of the global mining renewable energy systems market. Solar is a source of decentralized energy which makes it suitable for mining applications. It provides clean energy by reducing the greenhouse gas emissions. As the majority of the key players are aware of its benefits, the demand is expected to increase in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific dominated the mining renewable energy systems market in 2016. The countries in this region produce a lot of minerals such as iron, copper, nickel, silver, lead, etc. Moreover, the increasing awareness regarding the application and benefits of renewable energy systems in the power generation has triggered the growth of the market in this region. The mining renewable energy systems market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant gains over the forecast period.

The major market players in the mining renewable energy systems market are Bluhm Burton Engineering Pty Ltd. (BBE), Barrick Gold Corporation, Black & Veatch Holding Company, Cambridge Energy Partners, Conergy, Cronimet Holding GmbH., Downer Group, Enel Green Power, General Electric, Hanwha Group among others.

The global mining renewable energy systems market is segmented on the basis of the type and the geographical regions.

Global Mining Renewable Energy Systems Market: Source Type Analysis

Wind

Biomass

Biofuel

Solar

Geothermal

Global Mining Renewable Energy Systems Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe

France U.K. Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China Japan India Australia New Zealand Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

Egypt Saudi Arabia UAE Bahrain Rest of Middle East

Africa

South Africa Nigeria Kenya Ethiopia Rest of Africa

Latin America

Brazil Rest of Latin America



