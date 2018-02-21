Two Global Leaders, Mitsubishi Chemical and ICM, Inc. Announce Strategic Marketing Collaboration to Provide "ZEBREXTM" Dehydration Technology to Fuel Ethanol Industry in the United States

Wichita, KS, USA, Feb. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC) and ICM, Inc. (ICM) announced a strategic marketing collaboration to provide "ZEBREXTM" to the fuel ethanol industry in the United States. ZEBREXTM will improve production capacity and reduce energy costs through the use of proven state-of-the-art zeolite membrane dehydration technology. MCC and ICM including Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc., who has been MCC's ZEBREXTM marketing partner in the US, will collaborate to market, engineer and provide turnkey solutions for ZEBREXTM within the United States.

ZEBREXTM has been successfully proven at over 70 plants outside the United States, and offers more than 10 years of operational experience in bioethanol plants. ZEBREXTM is specifically designed for ease of use, energy efficiency, and has a smaller carbon footprint than traditional pressure swing adsorption or organic membranes.

"The ZEBREXTM team is excited about our new partnership with ICM," said Hiroyuki Kakiuchi, Senior Manager and Group Manager of Mitsubishi's ZEBREXTM business group. "This collaboration will enable Mitsubishi Chemical to deliver ZEBREXTM that will help our customers to improve or have the best technology with competitive cost."

"Known for their engineering expertise, ICM develops processes to make ethanol production more efficient. Their strong technical and integration ability and experience in the fuel ethanol industry will help our customers to gain access to ZEBREXTM technology faster and easier without challenges," said Kakiuchi. Multiple ethanol production facilities have already shown interest in ZEBREXTM since the announcement of this strategic collaboration.

"As the leading process design and technology company that has provided engineering, construction, and operational services for the majority of ethanol plants in North America, we look forward to collaborating with Mitsubishi Chemical," said Steve Hartig, Vice President, ICM. "Combining our expertise and experience means that together, we can extend the reach of the most advanced dehydration technology, ZEBREXTM."

About Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Founded in 1933 and started as a new company by merger of old Mitsubishi Chemical, Mitsubishi Plastics and Mitsubishi Rayon, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation ("MCC") is Japan's major chemical company and offers a wide variety of products and solutions in two business domains ― performance products and industrial materials. MCC believes "sustainability," "health," and "comfort" are key words in 21st century society, and aims to amalgamate its lineup of products and technologies into power of "chemistry" that can help reduce CO 2 , for example, and greatly contribute to solving the problems that face our global society.

About ICM, Inc.

Established in 1995 and headquartered in Colwich, Kan., ICM, Inc. ("ICM"), with a regional office in Brazil, provides innovative technologies, solutions, and services to sustain agriculture and to advance renewable energy, including ethanol and feed technologies that will increase the supply of world protein. By providing proprietary process technologies to over 100 facilities globally with a combined production capacity of approximately 8.8 billion gallons of annual ethanol production and 25 million tons of annual distillers grains, ICM has become a world leader in bio-refining technologies. As a full-service provider, ICM also offers a comprehensive line of more than 100 products and services tailored to make biofuels production more efficient and more profitable. ICM is further upholding its responsibility as an industry leader by heavily investing in the continued advancement of renewable energy technologies. In an effort to speed that advancement, ICM conducts research and performs evaluations at its pilot plant, laboratory and demonstration research facility in St. Joseph, Mo., U.S., in conjunction with a growing list of strategic collaborators and customers spanning multiple industries.

