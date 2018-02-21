Pengrowth Announces Release Date for Its 2017 Fourth Quarter Results and Conference Call/Webcast Details

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pengrowth Energy Corporation (TSX:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) announces that it intends to release its fourth quarter and annual results for the period ending December 31, 2017 on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, following the close of equity markets. A conference call and listen only audio webcast will be held, beginning at 6:30 A.M. Mountain Time (MT) on Thursday, March 1, 2018, during which management will review Pengrowth's results and respond to questions from the analyst community.



To ensure timely participation in the teleconference, callers are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to register.

Dial-in numbers:

Toll free: (844) 358-9179 or (478) 219-0186

Live listen only audio webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/dkpezmni

The call will be recorded and available for playback shortly after the conclusion of the meeting using the following dial-in numbers:

(855) 859-2056 or (800) 585-8367

Conference ID: 3864679

About Pengrowth:

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is a Canadian intermediate energy company focused on the sustainable development and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada from its Lindbergh thermal oil property and its Groundbirch Montney gas property. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and has been operating in the Western basin for over 28 years. The Company's shares trade on both the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PGF" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PGH".

