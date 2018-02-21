Brandywine Homes Expands; Hires VP of Development and Offsite Purchasing Manager

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Homes recently announced it has hired Angela Meyer as vice president of development and Deborah Cramp as offsite purchasing manager. Both Meyer and Cramp will be based in the firm's Irvine, Calif. office.



"These talented new hires bring deep experience and will round out our team so we can continue to exceed homebuyers' expectations," said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing for Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California.

An industry veteran, Meyer was recently the director of forward planning and a project manager for Taylor Morrison in Irvine from 2012 until 2017. Before that, she was an independent project manager serving clients including Jones Planning Consultants and Perry Communities. Meyer was a land planning specialist and vice president of land planning for K. Hovnanian Companies in Ontario, Calif., from 2004 to 2010 and also worked for the Sevens County Assessor Office and Cunningham Engineers in Colville, Wash.; Hunsaker & Associates in Irvine and San Bernardino, Calif.; Shea Homes in Laguna Niguel, Calif.; Mission Viejo Co./Jack G. Raub in Mission Viejo, Calif.; and Nelson & Belding Contracting Company in Gardena, Calif.

With more than 13 years of purchasing in the homebuilding industry, Cramp most recently served as regional purchasing agent for Cal Atlantic Homes/Standard Pacific Homes in Irvine from 2013 to 2018. She also served as forward planning coordinator, customer care coordinator and contract administrator for Meritage Homes in Corona and Irvine from 2007 to 2013 and options coordinator for Beazer Homes in Brea and Orange, Calif., from 2004 to 2007.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there - making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Brandywine Blog.

