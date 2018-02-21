Ocwen Financial Corporation Schedules Conference Call - 4th Quarter / Year End 2017 Results

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to review the Company's 4th Quarter / Year End 2017 operating results. These events will follow Ocwen's 4th Quarter 2017 earnings release. The release will also be available on the Ocwen Financial Corporation website at www.ocwen.com (through a link on the Shareholder Relations page).



A live audio webcast and slide presentation for the call will be available over the internet at www.ocwen.com (through a link on the Shareholder Relations page). Those who want to listen to the call should go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

A replay of the conference call will be available via the website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 days.

For more information on prior releases and SEC Filings, please refer to the "Shareholder Relations" section of our website at www.ocwen.com.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation is a financial services holding company which, through its subsidiaries, originates and services loans. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices throughout the United States and in the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines. We have been serving our customers since 1988. We may post information that is important to investors on our website (www.Ocwen.com).

