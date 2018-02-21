Amicus Therapeutics Announces Closing of Underwritten Offering of Common Stock

CRANBURY, N.J., Feb. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) today announced the closing of its previously announced offering of common stock. The Company issued a total of 19,354,839 shares in the offering at a price of $15.50 per share. Amicus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,903,225 shares of its common stock.



The gross proceeds from the offering to Amicus are expected to be $300 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Amicus. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as joint lead book-running managers, Cowen and Leerink Partners acted as co-book-running managers, and BofA Merrill Lynch acted as lead co-manager for the offering.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds of the offering for investment in the U.S. and international commercial infrastructure for migalastat HCl, investment in manufacturing capabilities for ATB200, the continued clinical development of its product candidates, research and development expenditures, clinical and pre-clinical trial expenditures, commercialization expenditures and for other general corporate purposes, which may include working capital, capital expenditures, the funding of in-licensing agreements for product candidates, additional technologies or other forms of intellectual property, the acquisition of assets or businesses that are complementary to the Company's existing business and general and administrative expenses.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 (telephone number: 866-803-9204), or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, by mail, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by facsimile: 212-902-9316, by email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or by telephone: 866-471-2526.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a global, patient-centric biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering novel high-quality medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. The lead program in the Amicus portfolio is migalastat, an oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic mutations. Migalastat is currently approved under the trade name Galafold™ in the European Union, with additional approvals granted and pending in several geographies. The lead biologics program of the Amicus pipeline is ATB200/AT2221, a novel, late-stage, potential best-in-class treatment paradigm for Pompe disease. The Company is committed to advancing and expanding a robust pipeline of cutting-edge, first- or best-in-class medicines for rare metabolic diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements regarding the proposed public offering constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. There can be no assurance that Amicus will be able to complete the proposed offering of common stock on acceptable terms, or at all. Actual results or events may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements as a result of various risks, uncertainties and important factors, including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section in the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering. In addition, all forward-looking statements are subject to other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, as amended, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Amicus undertakes no obligation to revise or update this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

CONTACTS:

Investors/Media:

Amicus Therapeutics

Sara Pellegrino, IRC

Senior Director, Investor Relations

spellegrino@amicusrx.com

(609) 662-5044

Media:

Jennifer Paganelli

Media Relations

jpaganelli@purecommunications.com

(347) 658-8290

FOLD–G