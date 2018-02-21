Integra LifeSciences to Present at Healthcare Conferences in March 2018

PLAINSBORO, N.J., Feb. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART), a leading global medical technology company, will present at the following healthcare conferences in March:



On Monday, March 5, 2018 at 4:35 p.m. ET, Glenn Coleman, chief financial officer and corporate vice president of International, will present at the Raymond James 39 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, FL. The session will be available through live audio webcast and can be accessed from the Investor section of www.integralife.com.



On Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET, Glenn Coleman, chief financial officer and corporate vice president of International, will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, FL. The session will be available through live audio webcast and can be accessed from the Investor section of www.integralife.com.



On Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 10:20 a.m. ET, Dan Reuvers, corporate vice president and president of Codman Specialty Surgical, will present at the Oppenheimer 28th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City.

About Integra

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) is dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can concentrate on providing the best patient care. Integra offers innovative solutions, including leading plastic and regenerative technologies, in specialty surgical solutions, orthopedics and tissue technologies. For more information, please visit www.integralife.com

Statements made at the upcoming conferences may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from predicted results. Forward-looking factors that may be discussed include, but are not limited to, future financial performance, new product development, governmental approvals, market potential and resulting sales as well as potential therapeutic applications, and additional acquisitions. These risks and uncertainties include market conditions and other factors beyond the Company's control and the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in item 1A of Integra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission could affect actual results. These forward-looking statements are made only as the date thereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

