CORRECTION: Scythian Biosciences Corp. (OTC: SCCYF – Nasdaq International Designation) (TSXV: SCYB) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Scythian Biosciences Corp. (OTC:SCCYF) (Nasdaq International Designation) (TSXV:SCYB), a research and development company committed to finding a solution for the prevention and treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury with its proprietary Cannabinoid combination, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Jonathan Gilbert, CEO, Chairman and Director, will ring the Closing Bell.

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

Thursday, February 22, 2018 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

About Scythian Biosciences Corp.

Scythian is a research and development company committed to finding a solution for the prevention and treatment of concussions and traumatic brain injury with its proprietary Cannabinoid combination.

Scythian's mission is to be the first accepted drug regimen for concussive treatment. Scythian has recently formed a collaboration with the University of Miami and its world renowned neuroscientific team to conduct pre-clinical and clinical trials of its drug regimen. The University of Miami believes that Scythian's scientific approach shows significant promise and differs from previous approaches to treat this growing problem. The collaboration with the University of Miami allows access to their extensive knowledge base in the fields of traumatic brain injury and concussions and allows for Scythian's clinical studies to be undertaken at their world-class facilities.

Gillian A. Hotz, PhD, is leading Scythian's program at the University of Miami. Dr. Hotz is a nationally recognized behavioral neuroscientist and expert in neurotrauma, concussion management, and neurorehabilitation. She has extensive experience in neurocognitive testing. Dr. Hotz has been the co-director of University of Miami Miller School of Medicine's Concussion Program since 1995.

Scythian is also endorsed by Pro Football Legends and the World Boxing Association on its mission.

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

