New medicine for house dust mite allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma now available in France

Allergy immunotherapy company ALK today announced that its sublingual allergy immunotherapy (SLIT) tablet ACARIZAX® is now available on prescription in France for adults who suffer from house dust mite (HDM) allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. France is the biggest HDM allergy market in Europe and the launch represents an opportunity for ALK to accelerate growth.

Allergic rhinitis affects nearly a quarter of the population, equivalent to an estimated 113 million people in Europe. Of these, ALK estimates that one in ten adults has a condition that is not well controlled, experiencing persistent moderate to severe symptoms despite the use of symptom-relieving medications.

For some of these patients, ACARIZAX® may be a relevant treatment option that can improve their quality of life and potentially modify the underlying cause of their disease.

Home-based treatment

ACARIZAX® is a home-based treatment for adult patients (18-65 years) who have been diagnosed by clinical history and sensitisation to HDM and who have persistent moderate-to-severe HDM allergic rhinitis despite the use of symptom-relieving medication and/or HDM allergic asthma which is not well controlled by inhaled corticosteroids and is associated with mild-to-severe HDM allergic rhinitis.

According to Professor Pascal Demoly (CHU Montpellier-France): "House dust mites can trigger allergic rhinitis symptoms and allergic asthma attacks but the condition is under-recognised, under-diagnosed and under-treated. As a result patients suffer interrupted sleep, lost work and school days, and an impaired quality of life."

New treatment option

Nicolas Dufourt, General Manager for ALK France, said: "Research shows that allergy immunotherapy is an effective way of treating the underlying cause of allergic disease. With the launch of ACARIZAX®, HDM allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma patients in France can now be prescribed an approved product with a documented effect in both conditions, offering physicians a new treatment option and offering patients the opportunity to gain better control of their disease."

ACARIZAX® is the first HDM SLIT-tablet to be approved for use in Europe and its safety and efficacy were evaluated in the world's largest ever allergy immunotherapy clinical trial programme, involving more than 6,000 patients.

ACARIZAX® is the second SLIT-tablet to be launched by ALK in Europe, and joins GRAZAX® for grass pollen allergy in the ALK product range.

Patients should consult their allergy specialist to find out whether ACARIZAX® is suitable for them.

About house dust mite allergy

House dust mites (HDM) are the most common cause of allergy in the world. HDM-induced allergy is estimated to affect around 90 million people in Europe, North America and Japan, and more than 100 million in China. It is estimated that one in 10 adults with allergic rhinitis are poorly controlled with current standard therapies. The condition appears early in life, is present all year round and patients face an elevated risk of developing asthma and other allergies.

About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,300 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

