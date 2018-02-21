Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.: Kyalla Formation Evaluation, Beetaloo Basin, Australia

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. ("Falcon")

Kyalla Formation Evaluation, Beetaloo Basin, Australia

21 February 2018 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV:FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC)) is pleased to announce that Origin Energy Limited ("Origin") presented a technical paper on the potential of the Kyalla Formation in the Beetaloo Sub-basin at the Australia Exploration Geoscience Conference (AEGC) in Sydney earlier today. The key conclusions by Origin are summarised below:

Kyalla Formation Evaluation

Reservoir and geomechanical analysis acquired at the Beetaloo W-1 well indicate the presence of two potential Source Rock Reservoir (" SRR ") intervals; the middle Kyalla SRR and the lower Kyalla SRR.



") intervals; the middle Kyalla SRR and the lower Kyalla SRR. Geomechanical properties of the lower Kyalla SRR suggest it has the greater potential and could be conducive to successful hydraulic fracture stimulation.



Development of the lower Kyalla SRR, if viable, could have significant cost advantages over that of the middle Velkerri SRR due to expected lower drilling costs.



Mudgas and core analysis indicate the reservoir is likely to be wet gas which could also improve the economics considerably.



There is also the possibility that a successful lower Kyalla SRR test could lead to a 'stacked' play development with the middle Velkerri SRR. Infrastructure sharing synergies, with a greater portion of centralised infrastructure, could result in significant cost savings and an optimised surface footprint.



Further appraisal work is required to determine the deliverability of the identified Kyalla SRRs.

Philip O'Quigley, CEO of Falcon, commented:

"Today's announcement is encouraging and follows the February 2017 Discovery Evaluation Report publication on the existence of a material gas resource in the middle Velkerri formation. We look forward to the Final Report from the scientific inquiry into hydraulic fracturing due to be published in March and the Northern Territory Government's response to the Final Report before determining the forward exploration / appraisal program."

This announcement has been reviewed by Dr. Gábor Bada, Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd's Head of Technical Operations. Dr. Bada obtained his geology degree at the Eötvös L. University in Budapest, Hungary and his PhD at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the Netherlands. He is a member of AAPG.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy (ASX: ORG) is the leading Australian integrated energy company with market leading positions in energy retailing (approximately 4.3 million customers), power generation (approximately 6,000 MW of capacity owned and contracted) and natural gas production (1,093 PJ of 2P reserves and annual production of 82 PJe). To match its leadership in the supply of green energy, Origin also aspires to be the number one renewables company in Australia.

Through Australia Pacific LNG, its incorporated joint venture with ConocoPhillips and Sinopec, Origin is developing Australia's biggest CSG to LNG project based on the country's largest 2P CSG reserves base.

