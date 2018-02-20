Amarillo Will be at the PDAC 2018 International Convention

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarillo Gold Corporation ("Amarillo" or the "Company") (TSX.V:AGC), is pleased to announce that we will be attending the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) 2018 Convention.



The New Management Team will be at Booth Number: IE2614B

We will be at the booth March 6th and 7th and will also be available for one-on-one meetings on the 4th and 5th. Amarillo will be proud to demonstrate our new plan, which is expected to rival other junior development gold companies and offer significant potential returns.

If you would like a one-on-one or require further information in advance please contact us:

Karen Mate karen.mate@amarillogold.com, Marketing Strategist 1 416 230 6454, or

Mike Mutchler mike.mutchler@amarillogold.com, President & CEO 1 416 294 0735

ABOUT AMARILLO

Amarillo is developing a highly economic, open pit gold resource at its Mara Rosa deposit in the mining friendly jurisdiction of the Goias State in Brazil. In addition, Amarillo has an advanced exploration project with excellent grades at Lavras do Sul, also in Brazil. Both projects have excellent nearby infrastructure. The Mara Rosa project was awarded the main permit (LP) that gives social and environment permission to mine. This has allowed Amarillo to move forward and work on the installation permit (LI).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: -

This news release contains Forward Looking Statements regarding our intentions and plans. Forward Looking Statements in this news release include that our projects have potential for commercialization. Various factors may prevent or delay our plans, including but not limited to, the Company being unable to raise funds from investors, contractor availability and performance, weather, access, mineral prices, and success and failure of the exploration and development carried out at various stages of the program. Permission from the Government and community is also required to proceed with future mining production. Readers should review risk factors applicable to junior mining exploration companies generally to understand the variety of risks that can affect the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any Forward Looking Statements whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as me be required by law.