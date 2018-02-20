Beyond Brands LLC Poised to Become a Dominant Cannabis Enterprise in the Emerging Legal California Marijuana Industry

COSTA MESA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Brands LLC, has signed an agreement with a master grower with 45 years' experience in cannabis cultivation. "We couldn't be more excited to now have Mr. Linehan on our team, he has an impeccable reputation in the cannabis grow capital in the nation – Humboldt. He will leverage his contacts to access all the most in-demand genetic strains and the best grow teams in Humboldt area," said company spokesperson, Ana Mercer.



"Having a master grower of this caliber locked into a long-term relationship with us allows us to execute the ‘Grow to retail' strategy to maintain profit margins long-term. A successful grow operation is the foundation to success in this sector, which will yield higher quantity and quality, which will in turn create more demand in our retail stores." Publisher and cannabis expert, Curt Dalton sees the Grow niche as "…ever expanding," which has been confirmed in states like Colorado after the passage of recreational use laws.

Beyond Brands has a management team of professionals in regulatory affairs, financing experts, seasoned entrepreneurs and two team members with a combined 20 years' experience in highly successful cannabis retail operations that have generated $15,000+ per day in sales volume.

"In 2018 when California's cannabis legalization takes effect, California sales are expected to exceed all the other states combined" (mjbizdaily.com). With a hyper-focused management team, full capitalization and a solid "Grow to Retail" strategy and growth plan, Beyond Brands is uniquely positioned to meet its projected $50M+ annual profit within two years of launch and ride the wave of projected growth to capitalize on the California market.

