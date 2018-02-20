Global Ship Lease Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL), a containership charter owner, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the fourth quarter and full year 2017 on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The Company will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017 on Monday, March 5, 2018 before the open of market trading.



What: Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Conference Call and Webcast When: Monday, March 5, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time Where: There are two ways to access the conference call: Dial-in: (877) 445-2556 or (908) 982-4670; Passcode: 4072849 Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call. Live Internet webcast and slide presentation: http://www.globalshiplease.com

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available through Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. Enter the code 4072849 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website:

http://www.globalshiplease.com

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under mainly long-term, fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies.

Global Ship Lease owns 18 vessels with a total capacity of 82,312 TEU and an average age, weighted by TEU capacity, at December 31, 2017 of 13.0 years. All 18 vessels are currently fixed on time charters, 16 of which are with CMA CGM. The average remaining term of the charters at December 31, 2017 is 2.8 years or 3.2 years on a weighted basis, taking into account the charter extensions recently agreed for GSL Tianjin and OOCL Qingdao.

