Crown Castle to Present at March Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle's Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at two investor conferences in March. The presentations will be broadcast live over the Internet, and the live audio webcast link and presentation for the conferences will be available on Crown Castle's website at http://www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.



Mr. Schlanger is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time at the Deutsche Bank Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference. The presentation is expected to last approximately 35 minutes.

Mr. Schlanger is also scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 10:25 a.m. Eastern Time at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference. The presentation is expected to last approximately 30 minutes.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

