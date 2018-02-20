Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

FENTON, Mich., Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX:FETM) has announced a regular dividend of six cents per share for shareholders of record as of February 23, 2018, and payable March 2, 2018.



Fentura Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Fenton, Michigan. Its subsidiary bank, The State Bank, is also headquartered in Fenton with offices serving Fenton, Linden, Holly, Grand Blanc, Brighton, Saginaw, Thomas Township, St. Charles, Burt, Montrose, New Lothrop, Chesaning, and Birch Run. The Bank offers comprehensive financial services including commercial, consumer, mortgage, trust and financial planning services, and deposit products. The Bank proudly provides services from its community offices in Genesee, Oakland, Livingston, Saginaw and Shiawassee Counties and through on-line and mobile banking services. More information about The State Bank is available at www.thestatebank.com. Fentura Financial, Inc. shares are traded over the counter under the FETM trading symbol.

Contact:

Ronald L. Justice

President and CEO

The State Bank

(810) 714-3902