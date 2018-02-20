Infomedia goes global with acquisition of Opoint Technology

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Copenhagen based, Nordic media intelligence company, Infomedia acquires Norwegian Opoint Technology from M-brain. The transfer includes Opoint's leading global web-crawling technology for online media, the business of web-crawling services for +70 international media monitors and key personnel in Oslo and Chennai.



Continued international growth in insights, global content and social media

Over the last couple of years, Infomedia had begun a journey towards becoming a Nordic player. The company invested heavily in new technology, data science, insight products and services and new partnerships.

"We transformed Infomedia from a 'traditional' media monitor to becoming a full-scale media intelligence company with strong insights capabilities and leading solutions within all aspects of the media space, including print, online, broadcast and social media," says Infomedia's CEO, Thomas Vejlemand.

He continues; "The acquisition marks yet another milestone for Infomedia. We are now able to provide global online media content and a strong web-crawling technology for new digital products. This goes very well in hand with the partnerships with Talkwalker and Hootsuite for social media listening and engagement. We also strengthen our position in the global media monitoring space by having an even stronger partner channel with customers from US, to Europe and Asia," says Vejlemand

Developing a global strong hold in online media content

The acquisition delivers on many fronts. "We believe in continued growth in web-crawling services for the media intelligence space – both by driving the solution to new customers, but also by adding new services on top of the current crawling, feeds and platform," says Vejlemand. He continues, "We see new opportunities with other technology platforms and industries, where high-quality global media content could make an impact, i.e. Social media-platforms, CRM, ERP, CMS, e-commerce. Improved insights in media content could be one differentiating factor for many platforms, and we want to take Opoint web data and technology to those new levels in the global tech-space."

Creating new solutions for the Nordic customer base

The acquisition of Opoint Technology does not change the current Nordic collaboration between Infomedia and M-brain under the partnership "MIA – Media Intelligence Alliance". The two Nordic players will still operate jointly on Nordic print media solutions, but Infomedia is looking to expand their current customer offering for digital media in the Nordics and international media intelligence space.

"Our Nordic clients will now have access to global media content directly from Infomedia including a +5 billion web articles archive, which is part of the acquisition," says Vejlemand. He continues, "We are seeing obvious trends for greater demands for media insights beyond the PR and communication departments, and with Opoint, we will look towards developing new solutions towards marketing, sales & service, top management and HR."

Welcoming a strong team with focus on future development

Under Infomedia, Opoint Technology will continue its 25 people operations across Norway and India, still with Jon Anders Tangnes in charge of customer relations and Rune Kleveland heading the continued development of the web-crawler.

"Over the last several years, Infomedia has become a strong voice in the global media intelligence space with many interesting cases and an admirable international mindset from a strong Nordic position. We look forward to become a part of a company that will focus on further development of our technology," says Jon Anders Tangnes, COO in Opoint Technology.

The acquisition of Opoint was finalized on February 15th 2018.

About Infomedia

Infomedia A/S is a +20 MEURO media intelligence company, who is leading in media monitoring and media analysis across print, web, broadcast and social in Denmark and the Nordics. The company is located in Copenhagen and has offices in Oslo and Stockholm, a development team in St. Petersbourg and a production team in Chennai, India. The company was established in 2003 and is owned 50/50 by the two media companies JP/Politiken and Berlingske Media.

Chairman of the board: Stig Ørskov, JP/Politikens Hus, CEO: Thomas Vejlemand, Infomedia A/S

About OpointTechnology

OpointTechnology is a business unit previously owned by M-Brain. The business unit cowers a leading web-crawler platform for global online media monitoring including an international business of +70 media monitors and employees in Norway and India.