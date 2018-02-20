W2BI, an Advantest Group Company, to Exhibit Cost-Effective and Adaptable 5G and IoT System-Level Test Products at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 26-March 1

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W2BI, an Advantest Group company and a global leader in wireless device test automation products for the world's top wireless operators, suppliers and labs, will exhibit its newest test automation products for the wireless electronics market at Mobile World Congress (MWC) at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain from February 26 through March 1. Featured will be a new 5G test solution that enables both the network and the device ecosystems to emulate end-to-end use cases to meet interoperability requirements and gain insights into overall system behavior.



Product Demonstrations in Stand #6J26, Hall 6

Within its stand, W2BI will highlight hands-on demonstrations of its test automation systems, including the first public debut of its 5G mmWave test system, which emulates both the 5G network and the device under test, helping to accelerate the R&D and time-to-market of 5G devices and modems. W2BI's new software-centric, end-to-end test system that has both the scalability and flexibility to rapidly adapt in the fast-evolving 5G environment. The system integrates radio software layers, including packet core network and test automation management, with a physical layer mmWave transceiver system software-defined radio (SDR) to perform end-to-end, over-the-air 5G tests.



W2BI's new 5G mmWave test system gives operators as well as network and device vendors the ability to perform lab-environment verification of system interoperability, performance and functions, in a fully automated mode. The accelerated time-to-market benefits this technology provides is of key importance to our customers. W2BI recently delivered the initial phase of its 5G test system to a major mobile operator.



Also at the stand, W2BI will demonstrate its capability to support testing of LTE-M and NB-IoT devices using the highly scalable and portable Micro Line Tester (MLT). MLT leverages cloud technology to test smart devices and IoT technologies. The system lowers the cost of test during the development and production life cycles, provides a high level of scalability and supports 4G, 3G/2G, Wi-Fi, BT and NFC test features.

About W2BI

W2BI, Inc. is an Advantest Group company and a global leader in wireless device test automation products. Serving the world's top wireless operators, suppliers and labs, W2BI's software helps customers to significantly improve their device quality and time-to-market. W2BI remains at the forefront of device test applications, addressing the increased complexities brought by the volume of data services and by rapidly developing technology. W2BI added to its portfolio network emulation hardware and software, bringing to the marketplace complete systems for IoT and smart phone testing, encompassing R&D, conformance, production and device returns applications. For more information, visit www.w2bi.com.

About Advantest Corporation

A world-class technology company, Advantest is the leading producer of automatic test equipment (ATE) for the semiconductor industry and a premier manufacturer of measuring instruments used in the design and production of electronic instruments and systems. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also focuses on R&D for emerging markets that benefit from advancements in nanotech and terahertz technologies, and has introduced multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, as well as groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest established its first subsidiary in 1982, in the USA, and now has subsidiaries worldwide. More information is available at www.advantest.com.



