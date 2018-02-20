Duluth, GA, Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Course from ChildCare Education Institute on Understanding and Promoting Toddler Development



ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is proud to introduce CHD107: Understanding and Promoting Toddler Development to the online child care training course catalog.



Early childhood development refers to the first stage in the human lifespan: from birth to age eight. During the early childhood stage, a child grows from a helpless newborn into an intelligent, curious, energetic school-ager. In the process, the child builds a foundation for lifelong physical, intellectual, and emotional development. This is a period of considerable growth as children develop stronger communication skills, practice social interactions, and gain a better understanding of the world around them. A child care provider should understand the basic milestones of early development to help support the development of the individual children in their care.



In this course, early childhood educators will learn about the distinct characteristics of early childhood development in children from twelve to thirty-six months of age, often referred to as toddlers. The course provides an overview of development across all domains of growth and learning. The goal of the course is to increase caregivers' understanding of the challenges and achievements made during this stage of development as well as strategies they can implement to support children in the early learning environment.



"This course equips childcare providers to better understand the unique developmental paths that the children in their care are navigating," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "After taking this course, early childhood educators should be better able to adjust activities and expectations to make sure that each child is appropriately stimulated and challenged in the learning environment."



CHD107: Understanding and Promoting Toddler Development is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.



For more information, visit www.cceionline.edu or call 1.800.499.9907, prompt 3, Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. EST



ChildCare Education Institute, LLC



ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 100 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET), and is authorized under the Nonpublic Postsecondary Educational Institutions Act of 1990, license number 837.



