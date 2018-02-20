Clayton Utz Selects Intapp for Strategic Client On-boarding and Risk Management

SYDNEY, Australia and PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, a global leader in business applications for professional services firms, today announced that leading Australian law firm Clayton Utz has selected the Intapp business acceptance solution as part of its risk management and AML/KYC compliance programs. Clayton Utz will be deploying the Intapp professional services platform in the cloud for use across its six offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Canberra and Darwin.

"Law firms worldwide are under considerable pressure to demonstrate that they have processes and controls in place to conduct due diligence and thoroughly assess client-related risks in an evolving regulatory environment," said Marin Sardelic, Managing Director for Intapp in APAC. "Forward-thinking firms like Clayton Utz are preparing for stricter Anti-Money Laundering and Know Your Client rules and regulations by adopting the most advanced technology available on the market today."

Intapp intake and conflicts software, now used by more than 225 firms worldwide, helps to automate business processes around client evaluation and conflicts management, while capturing an audit trail of the decision-making process.

"We are taking the lead to ensure we have best practice approaches that comply with the anticipated AML / KYC legislative changes," said Graeme Johnson, CFO and COO, Clayton Utz. "A parallel consideration is how we enhance our interactions with current and potential clients. The Intapp solution has real potential to support us on both fronts."

Clayton Utz will be working collaboratively with the Intapp Professional Services team to implement the Intapp business acceptance solution as well as the terms management solution for engagement letters and outside counsel guidelines. In addition, the firm is looking to replace its current confidentiality management systems with Intapp Walls, as well as adopting Intapp Flow to automate business processes beyond intake and to integrate data across the firm's business systems.



About Clayton Utz

Clayton Utz is a leading Australian law firm with a confident and engaging approach, and a genuine commitment to client service. www.claytonutz.com

About Intapp

Intapp provides software and services that enable professional services firms to thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace enhancing their ability to win more business, operate efficiently, manage risk, and drive client success. Over 700 customers globally, including 96 of the Global 100 Law Firms, 5 of the top 8 Global Accounting Firms, and 5 of the top 10 Global Economic Consulting Firms rely on us. We offer a Professional Services Platform - purpose built for this industry - spanning the entire Client Lifecycle with solutions for Client Development, Business Acceptance and Client Delivery. For more information, visit: www.intapp.com.

