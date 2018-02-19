A. Schulman Showcases Their New LYTEX™ SF at JEC 2018

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Schulman Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLM), a leading international supplier of high-performance plastic compounds, composites and resins, will be presenting its latest innovations and a broad range of Engineered Composites at the JEC World Exhibition in Paris, Hall 6, Booth N28.

At JEC, A. Schulman's Engineered Composites business will be highlighting its recently launched sheet molding compound (SMC) material LYTEXTM SF. This new epoxy-based, Styrene-Free material addresses critical market needs such as low out gassing and reduced volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions while maintaining a premium surface appearance for a high-end look and feel. "This next generation material is a great example of how A. Schulman remains focused on our customers and continues to drive innovation," says Frank Roederer, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the United States & Canada Region and Engineered Composites at A. Schulman. "Not only do our R&D and commercial teams address the challenges of today, they also remain focused on the future, keeping a watchful eye on VOC emission regulations."

Another show highlight will be the new SMC line in Europe which will primarily focus on carbon fiber Quantum Composites®. This latest state-of-the-art SMC line addition, located in a new hall at our facility in Germany, has officially opened its doors for production. "This new Quantum Composites® SMC line reinforces our commitment to bringing our global capabilities to the regional level," says Mercedes Alonso, Managing Director Engineered Composites. "This will allow us to work even closer with customers and OEMs, driving further collaboration and innovation."

Visit Hall 6, Booth N28 from March 6-8 to learn more about how A. Schulman works hand in hand with its customers to develop fit-for-purpose solutions. From countless custom-made solutions to a large range of standard products, we remain committed to solving tomorrow's challenges.

About A. Schulman, Inc.

A. Schulman, Inc. is a leading international supplier of high-performance plastic compounds, composites and resins headquartered in Akron, Ohio. Since 1928, the Company has been providing innovative solutions to meet its customers' demanding requirements. The Company's customers span a wide range of markets such as packaging, mobility, building & construction, electronics & electrical, agriculture, personal care & hygiene, sports, leisure & home, custom services and others. The Company employs approximately 4,900 people and has 54 manufacturing facilities globally. A. Schulman reported net sales of approximately $2.5 billion for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2017. Additional information about A. Schulman can be found at www.aschulman.com.

