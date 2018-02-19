CREDIT SUISSE DEADLINE NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Credit Suisse Group AG Investors of Important February 20 Deadline in Class Action– CS

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) from March 20, 2015 through February 3, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period") of the important February 20, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Credit Suisse investors under the federal securities laws.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE.

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Credit Suisse's risk protocols and control systems were routinely disregarded; (2) Credit Suisse was amassing billions of dollars of risky, highly illiquid securities, in violation of those risk protocols; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Credit Suisse's business, operations, and risk controls were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

