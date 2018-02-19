Verizon engineers partner with NAF to visit dozens of high schools across the country to celebrate National Engineers Week

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 42,000 wireline & wireless engineers work at Verizon across the globe. Each day the men and women of the Verizon Network teams build and deploy the latest technologies to serve consumers, government agencies and businesses of all sizes. These engineers are providing networks to help society as a whole, and critical communications when it's needed the most.

To celebrate National Engineers Week (Feb. 18-24), on Wednesday, February 21, more than 30 Verizon engineers and other employees will visit approximately 30 NAF academies of engineering across the country to speak about the importance of STEM education with more than 1,100 students. There's a great demand for jobs in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). The U.S. Labor Department estimates STEM-related jobs will grow to more than 9 million by 2022.

Since 1982, NAF has been partnering with high-need communities to improve outcomes for students by implementing NAF academies – small learning communities within existing high schools – at a low cost. NAF connects the working world with the classroom by infusing STEM and work-based learning experiences into the curriculum and has grown from one NAF Academy of Finance in New York City to hundreds of academies across the country focusing on growing industries including: finance, hospitality & tourism, engineering, information technology, and health sciences.

Here is the list of NAF schools to be visited:

Alabama:

Ramsay High School, Birmingham

California

Fremont Academy of Engineering and Design, Pomona

Burbank High School, Burbank

*Engineering & Environmental Science Academy, Pasadena

District of Columbia:

Friendship Tech Prep

McKinley Technology High School

Woodson High School

Dunbar High School



Florida:

Edgewater High School, Orlando

University High School, Orlando

Hialeah Gardens Senior High School, Hialeah Gardens

North Miami Senior High School, North Miami

Booker T. Washington Senior High School, Miami

Stranahan High School, Fort Lauderdale

McArthur High School, Hollywood

Miami Sunset Senior High School, Miami

Louisiana

*Warren Easton Charter High School, New Orleans

Maryland

NAF Academy Foundation High School, Baltimore

Missouri

Jennings Senior High, Jennings

Nevada

Cimarron-Memorial High School MERIT Academy, Las Vegas

New York

*Manhattan Bridges High School, NYC

North Carolina

*Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology, Charlotte

Texas

Thomas Jefferson High School, Dallas

North Dallas High School, Dallas

Hillcrest High School, Dallas

Justin F. Kimball High School, Dallas

*Happening on another date during or prior to National Engineers Week

"We need more engineers, scientists and mathematicians to be the enablers and problem solvers of tomorrow," said Genia Wilbourn, Vice President, Wireline Global Operations at Verizon. "There's a shortage of qualified candidates for millions of existing STEM-related jobs. We want to educate our youth, particular young women, about the potential careers in these exciting and lucrative fields. These visits to NAF locations are a perfect opportunity to offer career advice to these talented students and talk STEM," said Wilbourn.

"We are thrilled to partner with Verizon and thank the engineers for giving their time and talent to inspire high school students across the country," said NAF President JD Hoye. "This one activity has the power to encourage so many young people to pursue a career in one of our nation's most viable industries."

For the last 10 years, Verizon and NAF have partnered together to expose students to careers of the future through local academies across the country. In addition to providing access to work-based learning opportunities and internships, Verizon was also one of the founding NAFTrack partners -- a promise made by some of America's top companies to give special consideration to college students and future job applicants who have completed the NAF course of study and graduated high school having earned Halftrack Certification. Benefits of this program include pre-interview and resume support, and access to paid college internships.

Verizon will continue to feature stories about the engineers who work behind the scenes to engineer the network for its customers.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) (NASDAQ:VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America's most reliable wireless network and the nation's premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches about one billion people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

About NAF

NAF is a national network of education, business, and community leaders who work together to ensure that high school students are college, career, and future ready. During the 2017-18 school year, more than 100,000 students attended 644 NAF academies across 36 states, including DC and the US Virgin Islands. In 2017, NAF academies reported 97% of seniors graduated with 90% of graduates with post-secondary intentions. For more information, please visit: https://naf.org.

