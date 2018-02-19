SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) ("SBA") announces that Brendan T. Cavanagh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to speak at the Raymond James 39th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 5, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST. This conference will be at the JW Marriott Grand Lakes in Orlando, Florida. The audio presentation for SBA can be accessed by visiting www.sbasite.com.



About SBA Communications Corporation

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts. For more information please visit: www.sbasite.com.

