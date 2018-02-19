UCHealth names Dan Rieber as Chief Financial Officer

Aurora, CO, Feb. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCHealth is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Rieber as chief financial officer for UCHealth, effective immediately. Rieber has been serving as the 9-hospital system's interim CFO since Fall 2017.

"UCHealth is one of the nation's strongest and most financially efficient health care systems, and we have a consistent record of bond rating improvements," said UCHealth President and CEO Elizabeth Concordia. "I am confident in Dan's ability to support and guide our financial performance, growth and innovation, while enabling our 21,000 employees to focus on providing the very best care and experience for our patients."

Rieber, 47, transitions into the position with deep experience in health care finance including his tenure as CFO of UCHealth Memorial Hospital. His background also includes positions at other community and academic health care systems.

"It's an exciting honor to be named CFO of one of the nation's leading health care systems," said Rieber. "UCHealth has grown significantly over the past several years, and we now deliver advanced care, close to home for 1.4 million patients. We will continue to focus on providing high-value care with the very best outcomes for patients throughout the Rocky Mountain region."

In addition to overseeing finances for the $3.5 billion organization, Rieber will work closely with UCHealth's leadership and innovation teams to help design the future of health care. Already, many of UCHealth's innovation initiatives are being used to help make care easier for patients and to improve the overall efficiency, quality and safety of medical care.

"Health care delivery is in a period of rapid disruption which, when harnessed creatively, can improve our patients' experiences, increase quality and lower the overall costs of care," said Concordia. "UCHealth is already partnering with a dozen innovative companies, and Dan will continue to advance our investment in this area."

Rieber earned a Masters of Business Administration from Regis University, a Bachelors of Business Administration from Iowa State University, and he is a certified public accountant.

As a nonprofit health system, UCHealth is dedicated to the communities it serves. In fiscal year 2017, UCHealth provided $647 million in total community benefits including $259 million in uncompensated care.

Documents available for download: UCHealth logo and headshot of Rieber.

About UCHealth

UCHealth is an innovative, nonprofit health system that delivers the highest quality medical care with an excellent patient experience. UCHealth combines Longs Peak Hospital, Memorial Hospital, Poudre Valley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies, UCHealth Medical Group, Broomfield Hospital, Grandview Hospital, Yampa Valley Medical Center and University of Colorado Hospital into an organization dedicated to health and providing unmatched patient care in the Rocky Mountain West. With more than 100 clinic locations, UCHealth pushes the boundaries of medicine, providing advanced treatments and clinical trials and improving health through innovation.

