Coordinate Metrology Society® Opens Online Registration for its 34th Annual CMSC Conference in Reno, NV

RENO, Nev., Feb. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Coordinate Metrology Society (CMS) today announced online registration is open for the 2018 Coordinate Metrology Society Conference (CMSC). This year, the conference opens its doors from July 23 – 27, 2018 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, NV. The eminent membership association for 3D measurement professionals has traditionally served the portable metrology community for more than 30 years. For the first time, the organization cordially invites the coordinate measurement machine (CMM) industry at large to attend the CMSC and join its membership society. The five-day event is a truly unique venue for both master and novice users seeking an educational, dynamic atmosphere for career development. The plenary and track sessions include distinguished speakers and leading metrology practitioners from around the world. To learn more about the 2018 CMSC Program and register for this annual event, visit www.CMSC.org.

Designed to empower a rapidly evolving profession, the CMSC attracts metrology practitioners, quality control managers, manufacturing executives, scientists, students, and educators. Attendees will find enriching, informative opportunities to learn about technology achievements, network with high-level master users, and get an overall picture of the state of the metrology industry. The conference is renowned for its original, expert-level technical papers and presentations covering the successful use of measurement and inspection technologies, industry best practices, new applications and innovations emerging in the field. The CMS Executive Board peer reviews all technical papers and publishes top selections in its prestigious, high-impact Journal of the CMSC.



The CMS not only supports metrologists through education, the society connects conference delegates to leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), software developers and service providers. The CMSC Exhibition Hall is an action-packed hub featuring the popular Measurement and Education Zones and more than 45 exhibitors showcasing the most current 3D measurement and inspection solutions utilized in manufacturing, research and development, and various scientific fields. Exhibitors are also cordially invited to participate at the CMSC and should contact Exhibits Chair Phil Caudill at exhibits@cmsc.org for more information.

The CMSC Weekly Pass includes entry to a well-rounded program of more than 20 technical sessions, multiple workshops, the CMSC Exhibition Hall, the ever-popular Measurement and Education Zones, networking events, and post-conference access to all technical papers and presentation materials. Attendees can also participate in training courses, metrology challenges, educational forums, industry updates, and a local tour. CMSC 2018 presents a stimulating learning experience for anyone interested in expert commentary and peer discussion of the current and future challenges facing metrology and manufacturing professionals today. New attendees are encouraged to attend the Conference Orientation directly before the Monday evening icebreaker event.



The Coordinate Metrology Society is driven by its educational mandate to help members hone their skills and attain industry credentials for career advancement. The CMS offers proctored Level-One and Level-Two Certification examinations during the conference. Certification program guidelines and application forms are available at www.CMSC.org/cms-certification. For more information, contact Randy Gruver, CMS Certification Chair, at certification@cmsc.org.

Call for Papers Continues through March 9, 2018

The CMSC Call for Papers continues until March 8, 2018. All abstract submissions are peer-reviewed by the Coordinate Metrology Society and considered for presentation at CMSC 2018. Notification of acceptance will occur on April 6, 2018. For guidelines or more information about presenting a technical paper, contact Daniel Sawyer, Scott Sandwith, or Michelle Edwards, Technical Presentations Coordinators at presentations@cmsc.org. The 2018 CMSC Technical Paper Guidelines document can be downloaded here. Conference speakers gain recognition as industry experts, and all accepted white papers are peer reviewed and considered for publication in the Journal of the CMSC.

About the Coordinate Metrology Society

The Coordinate Metrology Society is comprised of users of 3D portable and stationary measurement technologies, service providers, and OEM manufacturers of close-tolerance industrial coordinate measurement systems, software, and peripherals. The professional organization offers Level-One and Level-Two Certification programs for career enhancement, and supports industry initiatives such as the PrecisionPath Consortium for Large-Scale Manufacturing. The membership gathers each year at their annual Coordinate Metrology Society Conference (CMSC) to gain knowledge of advancements and applications of any measurement system or software solution that produces and uses 3D coordinate data. The portable metrology systems represented at CMSC include articulating arms, CMMs, laser trackers, laser radar, photogrammetry /videogrammetry systems, scanners, indoor GPS and laser projection systems. For more information on the organization, please visit their website at http://www.cmsc.org.

About the Coordinate Metrology Society Conference

The Coordinate Metrology Society Conference (CMSC) is the world's premier event for Measurement Technology Professionals. This annual event is sponsored by the Coordinate Metrology Society. Established in 1984, the five-day conference is held each year at a different location, and attracts visitors from around the globe. CMSC is acclaimed for its comprehensive program of top-shelf white papers and applications presentations given by industry experts from science/research laboratories and manufacturing industries such as aerospace, space hardware, antenna, automotive, shipbuilding, power generation, and general engineering. No other trade show rivals the high level of authoritative information provided by CMSC members and master users of portable metrology instruments, software, and peripheral equipment for quality control, quality production, and precision assembly.

