DEADLINE ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Credit Suisse Group A.G. (CS) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 20, 2018

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Credit Suisse Group A.G. ("Credit Suisse" or the "Company") (NYSE:CS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Credit Suisse securities between March 20, 2015 through February 3, 2016, both dates inclusive ("Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/cs.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Credit Suisse's risk protocols and control systems were routinely disregarded; (2) Credit Suisse was amassing billions of dollars of risky, highly illiquid securities, in violation of those risk protocols; and (3) consequently, defendants' statements about Credit Suisse's business, operations, and risk controls were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: http://www.bgandg.com/cs or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Credit Suisse you have until February 20, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com