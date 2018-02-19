Nokia and Tele2 sign strategic partnership to provide global IoT services

Press Release

Five-year contract covers the provision of Nokia worldwide IoT network grid (WING)

Enables Tele2 IoT to offer innovative and global IoT connectivity services to large enterprises

A joint innovation and collaboration program to accelerate IoT adoption



19 February 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia and Tele2 IoT have signed a five-year agreement to enable the delivery of IoT services to Tele2 enterprise customers based on Nokia's worldwide IoT network grid (WING).

Nokia WING will allow Tele2 IoT to rapidly and cost-effectively provide complete IoT services to its enterprise customers in fields including transport, healthcare, smart city and utilities to manage their connectivity needs and assets, such as connected cars or connected freight containers, around the globe. Access to a worldwide IoT network enables Tele2 IoT's enterprise customers to benefit from low latency, regulatory compliance, advanced enterprise onboarding and 24x7 troubleshooting offered as a managed service.

Nokia WING is a 'one-stop-shop' IoT managed service that includes a pre-integrated global IoT core network, connectivity management as well as dedicated IoT operations, billing, security and data analytics, along with an application ecosystem.

The offering is completed with innovative solutions based on Tele2 IoT technology. The combination of these cutting edge technologies from Tele2 IoT and Nokia WING enables a new paradigm for global IoT connectivity services.

The scope of the agreement also includes the collaboration and partnership on various advanced technologies such as 5G, Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT), LTE for machine-to-machine (LTE-M), SIM management and analytics to further accelerate the global IoT ecosystem.

Rami Avidan, CEO of Tele2 IoT, said: "Nokia WING is a unique concept for worldwide IoT enablement which will allow us to serve our enterprise customers better and differentiate our offering on a global scale. We are excited about the prospect of helping our customers to easily deploy IoT services, driving new revenue growth opportunities."

Ankur Bhan, head of WING at Nokia, said: "Nokia WING will enable Tele2 IoT to offer its enterprise customers a global service with flexible control, low latency and high levels of efficiency and enterprise automation. Together we will work on enabling new IoT solutions that can be adopted in various industries to deliver seamless, reliable and efficient processes to help businesses run more intelligently."

Nokia WING has been nominated for a Global Mobile Award for the 2018 Mobile World Congress in the 'Best Mobile Network Infrastructure'. In 2017, it was recognized as the winner in IoT leadership at the TechXLR8 Awards and also won the Global Telecoms' highly commended' award in the category 'IoT initiative of the year'.

Resources

Connect with Nokia

Subscribe to receive information on specific areas of interest

Website

Blog

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, and shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. nokia.com

Media Inquiries

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com