Globalstar, Inc. Earnings Call Release Notice

COVINGTON, La., Feb. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) will announce its fourth quarter and annual 2017 financial results on Thursday, February 22, 2018 after the market closes. The Company will conduct a conference call that evening at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these financial results.

Release: To be released on Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 4:15 p.m. ET. The release will be available over Globe Newswire and from the Globalstar, Inc. website at www.globalstar.com.

5:00 p.m. ET



Investors and the media are encouraged to listen to the call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.globalstar.com/investors.



If you would like to participate in the live question and answer session following the Company's conference call, please dial 1 (800) 708-4539 (US and Canada), 1 (847) 619-6396 (International) and use the participant pass code 46274919. Audio

Replay: A replay of the earnings call will be available for a limited time and can be heard after 7:30 p.m. ET on February 22, 2018. Dial: 1 (888) 843-7419 (US and Canada), 1 (630) 652-3042 (International) and pass code 4627 4919#.

About Globalstar, Inc.

Globalstar is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data services. Customers around the world in industries such as government, emergency management, marine, logging, oil & gas and outdoor recreation rely on Globalstar to conduct business smarter and faster, maintain peace of mind and access emergency personnel. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring, SCADA and IoT applications. The Company's products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, the innovative Sat-Fi satellite hotspot, Simplex and Duplex satellite data modems, tracking devices and flexible service packages.

Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia.

